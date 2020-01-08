2023: Ndigbo must unite to make Igbo presidency possible ― Ezenagu

Kindly Share This Story:

Acting President General, Ndi-Igbo United Forum, NUF, worldwide, Chief Dr Goddy Ezenagu has called on Ndigbo to come together to facilitate the possibility of becoming the Nigeria President in 2023.

Chief Ezenagu, who made this call during a new year message in Enugu on Wednesday, regretted that Igbo fraction has been facing challenges on loves and properties both in Nigeria, South Africa and lately Ghana.

He also appeal to the two major political parties, All Progressive Party, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Nigeria political space to do the needful by presenting their candidates from Igbo extraction, so as to facilitate the possibility of becoming the Nigeria President in 2023.

“2019 was a remarkable year, full of challenges for ndigbo as a nation-state. Security of lives and properties became our major challenge in Nigeria, South Africa and lately Ghana.

“We wish to appeal to the two major political parties APC and PDP in Nigeria political space to do the needful by presenting their candidates from the Igbo extraction, so as to facilitate the possibility of the Igbo becoming the Nigeria President, come 2023. This will be in consonance with the principles of equity, natural justice, good conscience.

“We are merchants by nature and that takes us to many places home and abroad. You are advised to be at alert and place security as an important enabler in your business environment.

“2019 was an election year in Nigeria. Even after the elections, the political atmosphere has been on the edge. The issue of the 2023 presidential election has taken a centre stage. The Igbo nation lost out completely at the centre, as we are not adequately represented as one of the third major components of the Nigerian Project. The issue of national character has been jettisoned. This situation must change forthwith!

“All these factors, and more, above, combined to make 2019 a tough year business-wise for Ndi-Igbo. It is hoped that 2020 will oblige us with a better business climate. With the timely passage of the national budget and the new promise for better implementation”, He said.

While appealing for peace, love and understanding among the South Easterners, extol the leaders in the zone.

“We are proud of our sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in their various callings; the governors, the ministers, the senators and members of the house of reps, captains of industries and top-flight businessmen and women all over the world.

“We pray for peace, love and understanding amongst you and your neighbours especially in 2020 and beyond. It is only in the atmosphere of peace and love that we could pursue our rights and privileges, which includes but not limited to our turn to be president of this country.

He complained that Yorubas (West)have taken 8 years, the Hausas (North) will complete eleven years in 2023, stressing that it is now the turn of the Igbos, let nobody test nature.

