2023: Any Igbo man thinking of presidency is living in a fool’s paradise — Prof. Okolie

By Ikechukwu Odu

The National President of Nigerian Political Science Association, NPSA, Prof. Aloysius-Michael Okolie, has said that no Igbo man can emerge as the President of Nigeria come 2023 due to the blatant deprivations the people of the region continue to suffer from some ethnic groups in the country.

Okolie, a professor of political science also said that going by the denials the Igbo have suffered from the political structures of Nigeria, no Igbo man is genuinely interested in contesting to become President.

The don, who spoke in Nsukka yesterday, called on the Igbo to think home and harness their ingenuities towards achieving a secured geo-political zone free from infiltrators.

He alleged that the umbrella, which is supposed to be protecting all the ethnic groups in Nigeria and initiating developmental agenda at all fronts, appears to be advancing insecurity through its machineries and thriving on deprivations.

He called on all geo-political zones in the country to replicate the South-West’s security outfit, Operation Amotekun.

He said, “I don’t see any Igbo man emerging as President in 2023 and I think Igbo people are no longer interested in that thing you call presidency.”

He advised the Igbo to come home and build their communities, pointing out that the insecurity in the country seemed to be sponsored.

