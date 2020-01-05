Kindly Share This Story:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has on Sunday counseled Igbo all over the world to be ready for hard times.

The group through its President General, Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro and Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said that 2020 would be tougher.

OYC in its congratulatory message, admonished Igbo to reflect soberly on their collective political decisions and antecedents in the past decades as it will be a guiding principle for the future economic and political rejuvenation.

Read the full statement: “We congratulate Igbo at home and in diaspora, for witnessing the Year 2020, it’s a dawn and beginning of a decade.

“Igbo should quietly reflect Soberly on Igbo collective political decisions and antecedents in the past decades as it will be a guiding principles for the future Economic and political rejuvenation.

“Indices on the ground shows that Year 2020 will be tougher for igbo in areas of security, Economic policies, Social security/welfare and infrastructural facilities which are in ruins across the zone for decades now.

“Igbos Should be their brother’s keeper in the face of any adversity and provocative threats in other to avoid being Sacrificial Lamb and major casualties in the hardship that awaits Nigerians in 2020. Hunger and Tough Year awaits All.

“OYC lauds the South East Governors Forum led by Pragmatic leadership of Gov Dave Umahi for the synergy between APC led Federal Government and them which had yielded positively, increased dividends of democracy for the South East Zone.

“As political leaders of Igbo in this political dispensation, Igbo are satisfied with this Cordial relationship with FG.

“We urge you to sustain it in 2020 for the realisation of all ongoing Federal projects approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2019.

“The Akanu ibiam Int’l Airport with full status of an Intl Airport with Night landing facilities must be Commission by April 2020.

“Governors should fully implement their proactive security resolutions to tackle Insecurity challenges emanated from suspected Herdsmen’s nefarious activities especially now Farming season is nearer.

“The Enyimba Economic City remains the hope of Igbo protecting their businesses and Think Home Philosophy, the realisation of Enyimba Economic City is an Igbo project which will boast and strengthen the economic development of the zone as the New Dubai of Nigeria.

“Igbo should invest in the Economic City as a means of Securing the businesses. President Muhammadu Buhari 2020 New Year’s Speech, which FG will focus on Railways, Agriculture, Security and Fighting Corruption is highly recommendable.

“As Igbo expect that the ongoing Railway Projects should be extended to the South East, there’s no visible hope for the South East in the Railway masterplan, since most of the railway Projects are being financed through Foreign loans, we demand that South East should benefit from it.

“We are asking when will some railways stations be renovated like the facilities in Lokoja, Agbo(Delta),Kaduna, Abuja, Ibadan Oyo State, Lagos and other parts of the North.

“We demand for an urgent attention on State of the dilapidated Railway stations and train coaches abandoned across the South East.

“We demand for New Train coaches and demand for New railway lines connecting Onitsha-Owerri-Aba for traders benefits.

“We demand that President Buhari should Revamp the Enugu Coal Mine which was part of his 2015 Electoral Promise not fulfilled during Buhari’s First tenure.

“We laud President on the 2nd Niger bridge, Enugu Airport, approval of Ebonyi Airport, and demand for the Construction and completion of Some Federal Road projects Such as, Enugu-ph Express Road, Expansion Aba-Ikot Ekpene-Calabar Exp Road, Rehabilitation of Umuahia/ikot Ekpene-Calabar Exp Road, Abaomege-Ugep Exp, Onitsha-Ideato-Okigwe Exp Road, Owerri-Elele-Ph Road, Ohafia-Arochukwu-calabar Exp Road, Onitsha-Enugu Exp Road,most of these roads are death traps, covered by Bushes, bridges collapsed, impasse and totally deteriorated, After most of the Road projects were Approved during the valedatory session of Federal Executive Council on 22nd May 2019.

OYC calls on the South East Governors to establish a joint security outfit that will uniformly curb crimes and Insecurity challenges emanating from suspected herdsmen.

“We want the South East Governors forum to replicate in the South East, the new security outfit recently announced by Southwest Governors “Amotekun” which will commence work on January 9th 2020, all over the world, security of lives and property remains the top priority of every Government.

“OYC is ready to assist the South East Governors to draw up a master strategic plan, design to provide palliative measures and Prevent crime through partnerships with security agents and ensure that crime and insecurity challenges are reduced to minimal level, for increased dividends of democracy, foreign investments, makes Southeast safe for businesses to thrive, and exploit her potential and become the fastest growing economies in West Africa. This Security outfit will also create employment for Igbo youths.

OYC launched investigations independently on the recent fire incidents that ravaged parts of Ogbete Enugu and Umuahia Timber-shed Markets.

“We Commiserate with these Igbo traders who are mainly struggling Youths, trying to survive. We call on the office of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo to quickly rescue these Igbo traders ,and assist them with what they lost.

“We found out that in the inferno Igbo lost about 11.9 billion Naira Worth of goods and properties destroyed in the two markets.

“We call for quick response from the Vice President,Prof Yemi Osibanjo to liaise with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to bring succor to these Traders.

“This is a rare opportunity and privilege for the Federal Government to correct the erroneous perception of alleged ignorance to the Zone, and Show genuine love to those traders who lost goods to the Inferno through Traders Moni scheme as it will bring Succour to the traders.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: