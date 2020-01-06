2020 will be a turning point for Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday the year 2020 would be a turning point for greater things in the state.

The governor stated this during the Year 2020 Annual Thanksgiving Service organised by the Lagos State Government, with the theme: ”Offering Thanksgiving Glories to God.”

He said his administration was determined to fulfill its promise of good governance to the people of Lagos State.

According to him, the wisdom of man by itself is not sufficient to govern the state, hence, the need to always seek the face of God.

Sanwo-Olu said: “God has been more than faithful, freely making divine wisdom and insight available to us to navigate every difficult decision and situation as they arise.

”We are gathered here to give praise and thanksgiving to the Almighty God, who has seen us through the past year and made it possible for us to see the beginning of a new year and a new decade. It is indeed a wonderful day, we shall rejoice and be glad in it.”

The governor said despite being at the helm of affairs in Lagos, God remained the sole administrator of the state.

He said his election and eventual inauguration into office would not have been possible without God, hence, he would always defer to God in administering the affairs of the state.

He added: ”Since we assumed office, God, in His infinite kindness, has bestowed on our state numerous blessings. We have enjoyed His protection and His unimaginable grace and guidance.

“We have come to realise that the wisdom of man by itself is not sufficient to govern this state.”

Sanwo-Olu said the New Year was a “crucial period” for governance in Lagos, as his administration would be rolling out its developmental programmes with renewed momentum.

He said with the signing of the N1.168 trillion 2020 Appropriation Bill into law, the state had been equipped with new vision and determination to realise “Greater Lagos” agenda by pursuing welfare programmes that would touch the lives of the people.

Sanwo-Olu said the thanksgiving was organised to seek the face of God for guidance and lay the developmental plans of his administration before the Almighty. (NAN)

