2020 UTME: Security agencies to prosecute erring CBT centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) in Nasarawa State says it has placed security agencies on alert to arrest and prosecute individuals and CBT centres charging above stipulated amount for registration of prospective candidates.

Mr Sunday Aladegbaye, the board’s zonal Coordinator in the state, said this on Friday in Lafia during a courtesy visit to the General Manager of the State Broadcasting Service (NBS), Alhaji Yusuf Musa.

According to Aladegbaye, any individual or Computer Based Test (CBT) centre found charging above N4,000 from prospective candidates at the ongoing registration for the board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) will be made to face the law.

He said such steps had become imperative, considering the rising reports that some individuals and CBT centres were charging candidates above the JAMB approved UMTE registration fee of N3500 and N4000.

Aladegbaye added that the board would continue to educate the people, especially the prospective UTME candidates on its examination guidelines in the interest of peace and development.

“We are here to see how we can synergise and collaborate with you on how to educate our prospective UTME candidates on the board’s ongoing 2020 registration.

“There are reports that some individuals and CBT centres are sabotaging the efforts of the board, especially by charging above approved fees, include the literature text.

“We have placed the security agencies on alert to arrest and prosecute any individual or CBT centres that goes against the law.

“This is to serve as a deterrent to others with the intention to do same and in the interest of the candidates and the overall development of the education sector, ” he said.

He lauded the management of the NBS for giving the board the much-needed cooperation and called for sustenance.

Responding, Musa, who is also a Board member of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressed his delight at the visit, while assuring of the station’s maximum corporation.

He assured them of the station’s continued readiness to collaborate with JAMB to educate the public on the board’s activities for the overall development of the state and the country.

“By God grace, we will create a programme for you, to educate prospective candidates on the procedures of the registration process on both the radio and television,” he said.

