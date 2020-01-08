2020 PLAN: AMARTO, others set to restructure haulage segment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebuka Oko

IN a bid to restore orderliness in the transport sector of the maritime industry, the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMARTO, alongside other truck owners within the industry, has laid down plans to restructure the haulage segment of the maritime industry.

Disclosing this in a chat with Vanguard Maritime Report the president, AMARTO, Remi Ogungbemi, said consultation have kicked-off among various stakeholders in order to find a lasting solution to the myriad of problems facing the segment.

Ogungbemi also noted that the restructuring plan will not involve government officials and others who are not members of any association related to truck business in the maritime industry.

He stated: “Consultation is on-going among the stakeholders, we have been talking to ourselves so that we can start what we call restructuring within our sector without involving the government officials.

“We have started talking to ourselves, we positioned that we will restructure and reshape the sector that will bring about the expected sanity and orderliness, and this can only be achieved if we are together.

“I am optimistic that despite the situation of things, I believe that things will change by the grace of God and start getting better so that there will be a conducive environment to operate.”

