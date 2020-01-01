2020: Be patient, ignore lies, propaganda – IPOB cautions members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

PROGENITOR and one of the founders of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Emeka Emekesiri has cautioned the large followers of Biafra freedom fighters to be patient and to follow the due process of self-determination in the new year.

Emekesiri in a new year message on behalf of the Supreme Council of Elders and the Customary Government of IPOB asked his people to ignore tissues of lies and propaganda by some conspicuous members and follow the legal rules of engagement in the re-actualistion of a sovereign state of Biafra, which he reminded that its process is already before a competent court of jurisdiction in Nigeria.

Describing the year 2020 as a year of national liberation and freedom, Emekesiri noted that the benefit of the legal methodology and political diplomacy in the struggle for self-determination cannot be over-emphasized. “Everything in life has a process,” he said.

He gave posthumous New Year wishes to late four IPOB pillars- Brig Gen Joe Achuzia; Chief Barr Debe Odumegwu Ojukwu; Dr Dozie Ikedife and the Chairman of IPOB Supreme Council of Elders, His Royal Majesty, Hon Justice Eze Ozobu, noting that the sages fought a good fight within seven years of establishment of IPOB. “These men fought the good fight and handed the baton to us to continue from where they stopped,” Emekesiri eulogized.

On the IPOB agenda, Emekesiri said “In the first seven years of our struggle by legal methodology from 2012 to 2019, we made great impact and achieved great success in the struggle for our self-determination. The struggle by due process commenced with the publication of the book, Biafra or Nigerian Presidency- What the Ibos Want, published in 2012 where the name, Indigenous People of Biafra, was created and used to sue the Nigerian Government in a representative capacity in the Suit No FHC/OW/CS/102/2012 in the Federal High Court Owerri. The case was reconstituted in 2013 as Suit No FHC/OW/CS/192/2013 which was later transferred to Abuja.

“We have entered a new year and cannot afford to continue with the mistakes of the past. Those who were promised by their leaders that Biafra would come in 2015 have seen that it was a lie. Those who were promised the Referendum for Biafran Independence in 2017 have seen that it was a lie. Those who were told that the United Nations and the European Parliament have recognised Biafra have seen that it was a lie. Everything has a process and we advise all the Biafrans to be patient and follow the due process of self-determination.

“Unfortunately, we have observed that many Biafrans are impatient to follow the due process. They want Biafra today or tomorrow and will swallow all lies and deceptions in the name of Biafra. We have even heard that some Biafra Groups have appointed or declared their Presidents of Biafra and the Ministers of the Republic of Biafra. They have turned the Biafran Struggle into childish jokes and business enterprises and brought ridicules to the Struggle.

“We have forgiven everybody who offended us and do hereby ask for forgiveness from those who we offended. If we cannot work together because of individual preferences of likes and dislikes, or because of incompatible behaviours and ways of life, we can at least work separately in love towards the same goal without destroying each other, without lying and backbiting against each other and without constituting a stumbling block on the way of others.

“This is unity in diversity, being different in styles and approaches but pursuing the same objective with love for one another. With this attitude of love in mind, we welcome you to the New Year of our National Liberation- our year of freedom.”

