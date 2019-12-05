Zamfara Assembly confirms 19 commissioner nominees

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 19 commissioner nominees forwarded to it by Governor Bello Matawalle.

The Assembly also confirmed 28 nominees as special advisers to the governor.

Governor Matawalle had on Tuesday sent the list of the commissioner nominees and special advisers to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The lawmakers unanimously considered and approved the nominees as members of the state executive council.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, who presided over the exercise, said the lawmakers confirmed the nominees because they did well at the screening exercise.

However, one of the commissioner nominees, Alhaji Jamilu Aliyu and a Special Adviser nominee, Lukman Bisalla Majidadi were conspicuously absent at the screening exercise. (NAN)

Vanguard