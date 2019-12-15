Yuletide: Ex-Senate President Mark urges prayers for peace, progress

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has urged Nigerians to use the Yuletide to pray for peace, progress and political stability in the country.

Mark, in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, said seeking divine intervention would enable the nation to overcome the present security challenges and the myriads of socio-economic and political problems confronting the country.

The former president of the senate, who was addressing Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem at St. Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Abuja, before their departure to the Holy Land on Sunday, told them to put Nigeria first saying, “the nation needs divine intervention to conquer her problems”.

” I am very optimistic that with fervent prayers, commitment and honesty of purpose, the nation can surmount the present challenges once and for all,” he said.

He also reminded the Pilgrims that going to Jerusalem was primarily a religious obligation and not an opportunity to engage in commerce or buying and selling.

Mark urged those in authorities to ensure justice and fairness in all their dealings.

He said that justice and equity promote peace and unity.

He also urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria while in the Holy Land by obeying the laws of the host nation. The former president of the senate warned against absconding from the Holy Land, saying that the consequences of such action would be unimaginable. Earlier in his homily, Chaplain of St. Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Innocent Jooji, urged the Pilgrims to be guided by rules of pilgrimage reiterating that “it is purely a religious experience to strengthen our faith in God”. Jooji also advised them to take the experience seriously so that they would be the needed change agents that would facilitate positive development in Nigeria. Vanguard