Yuletide: Edo residents mark peaceful celebrations

Residents of Edo State have applauded the state government for the serene and peaceful atmosphere in which they marked the Yuletide festivities.

A cross-section of the residents, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, said the celebrations went on peacefully, owing to the proactive measures put in place by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, the Edo Police Command, and other stakeholders, who ensured that the Yuletide was marked in a peaceful atmosphere.

Mr. Sunday Eghosa, a resident in Benin City, said the celebrations have been pleasurable, as the state has been peaceful and serene, adding, “The Christmas has been quite eventful. Everybody is going about their activities peacefully. I appreciate the state government, the Police and other security agencies for ensuring security and peaceful celebration which has deterred criminals from taking over the streets.”

He said, “Driving around major streets in the city has also been pleasurable. I drove past Ezoti Street and the work done on some of the roads is quite great.”

Another resident, Mrs. Ruth Enabulele, said the state government has remained determined in the face of distractions and has prioritized the interest of the people above other things, noting, “What I can tell you for sure is that the state government is doing a whole lot to improve the welfare of workers. Work is ongoing on several roads in the state, including the dualization of Ekehuan Road.”

Racheal Timothy, on her part, said the Christmas celebration was peaceful across the state, noting that the initiatives and reforms of the state government have really improved living in the capital city and its environs.

“What is happening in Benin City is interesting. It is easy driving around the City. The roads are being paved, making movement even better,” she added.

Vanguard News

