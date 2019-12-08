Yobe governor suspends monarch for defiling six-year- old boy

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Sunday ordered the suspension of Lawan Mari, the district head of Fannami Ward, Bade local government area of the state, for alleged sodomy with a six-year-old boy.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, the governor has directed swift action against the district head.

The statement read:

“His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has directed that appropriate administrative and legal measures be taken swiftly to investigate and prosecute the matter.

“Consequently, the traditional ruler involved has been suspended indefinitely from his position as ward head of Fannami Ward, Gashu’a pending the outcome of the police investigation into the matter.

“A letter to that effect has already been served the ward head by Bade local government council.”

Vanguard