XMAS: Oborevwori preaches humility

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has implored Christians to allow humility to take the centre stage in their lives and make a sacrifice for one another.

Oborevwori in his Christmas message, called for total reflection on the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, urging Christians to work hard to emulate his exemplary lifestyle of love and unity.

Describing Jesus Christ as an epitome of humility and sacrifice, the Speaker in the

a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said Jesus Christ made a sacrifice for mankind through his birth and ultimate sacrifice on the cross.

To this end, he implored Christians to use the yuletide season to be there for one another, saying; “let us use the yuletide season to show one another love. In all that we do now and always, let humility take the centre stage because Jesus Christ that we are celebrating this period was very humble and he was given birth to for us to have salvation”.

“Let us strive continuously to be humble because that is what Jesus Christ stood for. We should not be carried away by the celebration, rather we should use this occasion to reflect deeply on the lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“We should at this season reflect on the lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ. Let truth, humility and honesty reign in our hearts this season and always. In the Spirit of the yuletide, let us give a helping hand to one another in the best way that we can; we should share joy and love of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind.

“I pray that this joyous season ends the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year full of bountiful blessings for each and every one of us. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year”.

