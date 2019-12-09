Xizi elevators and market competition in Nigeria

By Moses Nosike

With the population of Nigeria hitting over180 million and the designation as Africa’s largest economy, the country is seen as the next global investment destination. The population no doubt attracted foreign investors and more are still showing interest.

Barely two years now, one of the world leading elevator and escalator companies, Xizi Elevator from China entered into the Nigerian market, competing strongly and it has remained unbeaten so far in the market.

Following its world class record, Eliel Jerahmeal Nigeria Limited, specialist in marketing, distribution, sales and services of elevator and construction equipment and materials was appointed as the exclusive local Sales, installation, repairs and service partner of Xizi Elevators, the first class manufacturers of elevators, escalators and Travelators in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa at a very affordable cost.

Xizi brand of Elevator is number one energy saving and most efficient elevator brand that also manufactures all key components for its own brand Xizi, and most major global brands. It is top in class globally as it performs better anywhere in the world.

Since it entered into the Nigerian market, the partnership has earned Eliel Jerameal Nigeria Ltd., awards as Africa’s Best Premium Quality Elevators, Escalators, and travelator, company at the World Quality Summit, and Africa Quality Elevator Order of Merit Awards because of Xizi’s world class quality standard and performance in West Africa.

The Managing Director/CEO, Eliel Group, Dr. Damilola Adefemi said that Xizi elevators serve multiple purposes, apart from serving for very high rise buildings, mega and small shopping malls, hotels, recreational facilities, hospitals, car show rooms factories and warehouses, it is equally used for beautified convenience in private homes.

She said, “there are elevators that are for 3 or 4 passengers that could be installed in homes, especially for ageing people who might not have the strength to climb staircases. This type of elevator is good to aid their movement within the building”.

On the cost of elevator in the Nigerian market, she said that the essence of bringing Xizi elevator into Nigeria is because we noticed that elevators in Nigeria are very expensive. “We want to make it affordable for Nigerians in spite of the quality of Xizi elevator as one of the best in the world. One of its unique nature is that it has component back up power system that can still take you to your floor in case of power failure. This is one of the reasons we chose to market Xizi elevators in West Africa.

Continuing, Dr Damilola said, “we have different kinds of elevators , the same brand but different specification and configuration including the car decoration, depending on the vertical travel height you want and location . We have elevators that can run in high rise buildings over 100 floors, Stops and Openings from ground floor. We also have the one that can carry you to 1, 2 or 3 floors , with difference in prices”.

Comparing Xizi brands of elevators and others in the Nigerian market, Dr Damilola said that I would not want to mention names but there are some popular brands in Nigeria, that there key components and parts are manufactured by Xizi elevator factory and they are also having Joint venture production of their brands by our Xizi factories in China for the global markets. These brands are highly priced due to their long presence in Nigeria and unaffordable to end users, that is why the emergence of Xizi brand in Nigeria now has made it possible for virtually everybody to afford an elevator in his building.

According to her, we have had many instances where we have to repair or fix the other popular elevator brands with our own components from our Xizi factory which shows that the components are actually manufactured by us. We have Best-in-Class quality at very affordable prices.

Dr. Damilola Adefemi said, “As a matter of fact we give one year warranty to our customers after installation of our elevators whether for commercial use or residential. Once you have the Xizi elevator, Escalator or Travelator in your building, you can sleep conveniently with your two eyes closed.

Vanguard