Wright picks out one ‘brilliant’ Ozil for special praise

Ian Wright has poured praise on Mesut Ozil for his “brilliant” display in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

New Gunners boss Mikel Arteta watched his new side salvage a deserved draw at Bournemouth thanks to a second-half equalizer from captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Spaniard, who last week left his role as Manchester City assistant coach to become Unai Emery’s permanent successor, is tasked with transforming the north London club’s fortunes following a wretched run of form.

Arsenal have now won just one of their last 14 fixtures in all competitions. When asked whether their were positives for Arsenal to take from the draw, Wright replied on Match of the Day: “Absolutely.

“[Arsenal had the] most shots they’ve had in an away game this season. We were wasteful in the final third, some of the decision-making was poor. But Arsenal should have punished Bournemouth with more clinical finishing.”

On Ozil, Wright added: “Ozil was brilliant today. Bournemouth gave him too much space. You could see Arsenal’s players getting forward right until the end.

“There was much more intensity. Arsenal could have won that game but there were plenty of positives and I was very happy with what I saw today.”

