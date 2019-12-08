World Bank approves 26 micro projects in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

In its quest to provide quality social infrastructure and improve the standard of living of the rural dwellers in Ogun State, World Bank has approved 26 micro-projects for immediate implementation in13 communities in six Local Government Areas of the State.

The General Manager, Ogun State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), Engr. Sakirudeen Salaam, who made this known in Abeokuta, explaining that the projects were presented to the World Bank for approval, after proper assessment.

Salaam added that the micro-projects centered on water supply, health, education and road construction, among others, within World Bank focal areas.

He listed the benefitting Council areas to include Remo North, Abeokuta North, Odeda, Yewa North, Ado-Odo-Ota and Ipokia.

While describing the achievement as a landmark for the agency, the General Manager promised to ensure speedy implementation of the budget, advising the benefitting communities and each Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) to work tirelessly and ensure successful completion of the projects.

