Breaking News
Translate

Woodward issues transfer warning to Man Utd supporters

On 6:15 pmIn Sportsby

Ed Woodward, Man Utd

Ed Woodward says Manchester United fans have to understand that bringing in multiple signings can be “extremely difficult”.

The Red Devils are currently ninth in the Premier League standings and eight points off fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League place.

United were held to a 2-2 draw to Aston Villa at home on Sunday and fans will no doubt be hoping the club can bring in reinforcements over the next couple of transfer windows.

ALSO READ: Ballon d’Or 2019: Messi, Ronaldo & Van Dijk head up list of 30 nominees

However, executive vice-chairman Woodward has warned Man Utd fans not to expect the club to land “six or seven” in any window because of the “extremely difficult” nature of completing deals.

“It’s a multi-year squad evolution analysis,” Woodward fanzine United We Stand.“It’s hard enough to get three players done in a transfer window. To get six or seven done is extremely difficult if you are getting proper talent.

ALSO READ: NPFL: Delta Force shock Nasarawa United, Plateau United hold Pillars

“If you choose to churn every player because they are not good enough and you’re not extending contracts, you are putting yourself at risk of execution.

“Sometimes you have to take a broader view.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!