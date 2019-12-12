Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A middle-aged lady, Monica Umoh, on Thursday, stabbed her close friend simply identified as Faith to death for allegedly dating the same married man with her in Calabar, Cross River.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at Nyong Idibi at 2nd Transformer, Inyanasangh, Calabar Municipality local government area when two friends started a fight over a married man they were both dating.

An eyewitness, Fred Imoh, said both ladies were dating a married man.

According to him, trouble started when the victim discovered that her close friend whom she introduced to her man had gone behind her to date and sleep with him.

Imoh said: “A fight broke out when two of their friends were having an argument over their own matter (both of them were also dating one man) that was when the deceased brought up her own case with her friend whom she accused of sleeping with her man. They started a big fight which led to Faith’s death.

“They started quarreling before it turned into a big fight when Faith (the deceased) went in search of a knife to stab Monica, but she (Monica)was faster than her. She got a knife from her mother’s shop and in the heat of the fight she stabbed Faith just below her ribs and the deceased fell on the spot.

“She ran away from the scene of the incident while Faith was bleeding profusely and before she could be rushed to the hospital she had already lost a lot of blood. She died before she got to the hospital.

“As we speak, the girl is still at large and the man in question is not well known. We only know that he is military personnel and the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.”

Vanguard