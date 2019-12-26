Wizkid mobbed in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Wizkid who was in Ilorin, Christmas night for a performance, may not forget his experience so soon. Wizkid was mobbed by fans who almost took over the stage, as many wanted to touch and hug him without letting go easily after he said “ofe ni hug” (hug is free), and some reportedly climbed trees just to have a glimpse of him.

The highlight of the performance was when one elderly caught the singer unaware with a hug and refused to let go of Wizzy, despite pleas from the artiste.

Wizkid seems to be the darling of women older than him at this moment.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: