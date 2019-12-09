According to reports, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram were the first social media, where the Italian born Nigerian Reggae Superstar first uploaded videos and images of his 46th global anticipated birthday celebration all over Africa.

And for the very first time, he is in the history of Africa celebrities to have received this excess love from all over the continent.

Eno Osagie Kingsley or “Nigeria King of Reggae” a title he received from west African reggae fans, professionally known by his stage name Winning Jah, and born on 12th 12th 1973 in Kano State Nigeria, 5th of ten siblings, is known for his songs like “Deep Sea” that bagged Amnesty International Italy music “Voice For Freedom” award nomination, “Big Man” which sold over 650,000 units in the early 1990’s .

This successful achievements catapulted him to prominence in the global entertainment industry before he relocated to Italy to re-establish his mother’s record label “Enorecords LLC” which is also arm of the famous Jamaican and New York VP Records (VPAL Music) that had produced mainstream Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall artists like Sean Paul, Busy Signal, Shaggy and others. Also, recall that in 2019 he received two prestigious APCN Humanitarian awards for “Best Charitable Singer of the Year” and “Best Nigerian Reggae act of the Year, the awards were said to have been presented by South Dublin Mayor Cllr Trevor Gilligan PC and Amb Becky Ehisieme Edionewe, the Ceo of Aid People Change Naija Non-Profit Organisation in Dublin – Ireland. “2019 is a Year to remember,” says Winning Jah.

Winning Jah who’s growing net-worth was 12 million US dollars as at 1994, is classified amongst the top ten Nigerian most influential Nigerian Reggae stars, alongside legends like Majek Fashek, Empress Evi Edna Ogoli, blessed Memory legendary Raskimono, Raphael , Jethro Lion, Duncan Mighty, Tuface Idibia and Victor Essiet (The Mandators), King Wadada and Ben Priest. (Lucky Dube Band)

VANGUARD