Wike signs 2020 Rivers budget

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Just two weeks after proposing a draft to the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) for deliberations, Governor Nyesom Wike has signed the state’s 2020 Budget into law.

The 2020 Rivers Budget of “Reassurance, profound impact for inclusive growth and shared prosperity” was signed Monday by the Governor at the EXCO Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, in presence of the Speaker of RVHA, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani, other House members and Wike’s cabinet members.

The Rivers State House of Assembly Assembly had last Friday passed the 2020 Budget of N530,813,357,619.00 for the sustained development of the state with a Recurrent Expenditure of N156,659,436569.00 and Capital Expenditure of N374,153,920,743.00.

Giving his assent to the 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by the State House, Governor Wike assured that his administration will diligently implement the budget for rapid growth of the state, consolidating on gains and progress achieved in 2019.

He said, “This Budget will help in stimulating the economy and enhance development of the state. With this budget, every part of Rivers will experience development as our people will get more projects”

“In the agricultural sector we will drive employment for youths and women. The empowerment of youths and women is a priority in the 2020 Budget.”

The Governor said he would mobilize resources from the different sources and scale up investments in infrastructure, human capital and productive sectors of Rivers economy to create jobs and improve standard of living of the people.

He thanked, “The Rivers of Assembly for expeditious passage of the 2020 Budget. It means the Executive has no excuse but to commence the implementation of the budget in January”

The House Speaker in response told Wike, “You have shown you want to secure the future of Rivers people. That is what you have done with this Budget. That you are giving prominence to agriculture means you want the good of Rivers people .”

House Majority Leader, Martins Amaehwule, said the House is pleased with the performance of the 2019 budget, urging the Governor to ensure greater performance in 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

