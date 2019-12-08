Why Nigerians should avoid use of ‘Tissue’

By Prince Okafor

A medical expert has linked frequent use of tissue paper popularly known as toilet roll to one of the root cause of cervical cancer in women.

Disclosing this during the 2019 Beauty West Africa Exhibition in Lagos, an Indonesian traditional health specialist, at Tirta Ayu Spa, recalled that toilet tissue was a consumer product used at homes, offices, restaurants, hotel, either as facial tissue (paper handkerchiefs), napkins, bathroom tissue and household towels for hygiene purposes. According to one of the Managers for traditional V-Spa Tirta Ayu, Ibu Isti, Tissue paper is made from recycled paper and gives dioxin which is an artificial whitener so it is not good for use.”

She explained that dioxins are a group of highly toxic chemical compounds that are harmful to health

“They can cause problems with reproduction, development, and the immune system. They can also disrupt hormones and lead to cancer.”

Commenting on the bulk production of tissue paper, he explained that just like cigarettes is not good but it is still produced in a large quantity so is tissue paper.

“This product is gotten from the recycling of various products. After the recycling, most manufacturers add this dioxin, which turns the product white. Many people uses public toilets and still wipe their butt with tissue paper.

“This chemical is highly reactive if it used most time by ladies for wiping their butt and sensitive organs, it gives rise to itching feeling, and sometimes causes rashes as well as cervical cancer.

“It is advisable for individuals after using the toilet to wash their organs with water. This will help reduce the effect of the infection from the toilet.”

The Federal Government recently placed a ban on the importation of finished toilet rolls, serviettes, amongst others, to encourage the local production of the product and create much-needed employment.

Forms of paper used in the production of tissue paper can include various forms of recycled paper, virgin tree pulp, as well as hemp plants. The main materials used to produce toilet paper are water, tree pulp, chemicals for extracting fibre and bleach (e.g. choline diozide).

Paper has been used for hygiene purposes for centuries, not until the mid-1940s when it was produced in the United States.

Vanguard