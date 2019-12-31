‘Why I support Gbagi for Delta 2023’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Possible Ogheneseruo

Politics is not a game for lily liver individuals but requires someone who is stable in all spheres of life. Politics is not for boys but real men who have been tested and approved in all ramifications.

It is indeed not just for men with mere aspiration, but men who are determined and ready to face the hurdles in the game no matter what.

It is no field for looters, but for persons who have the pains of his or her people at heart. Politics is not for selfish people, who want to accumulate wealth, but people who are ready to work for the overall interest of the electorate.

Unquestionably, it is not for speculators and propagandists but for people, who do according to their promises. It is not for people who have fake lifestyle but for people known and seen to be living a transparent lifestyle.

As the race for the number one position in Delta state draws nearer, many political juggernauts and lily-livered politicians are jostling openly and secretly to occupy the number one seat come 2023.

Many are nursing the idea while one of them has commenced real and vigorous consultations round every nook and cranny of Delta State.

The man who has engaged in timely and tireless consultations is no other than Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi. The consultations have been very fruitful. However, the question on the lips of most Deltans is: “Is Gbagi fit for the game?”

Olorogun Gbagi is a stable politician. History has it that the criminologist is one of the few politicians who brought PDP to Delta, about 21 years ago, and since then has worked assiduously and tirelessly to assist in producing others as governors of the state.

Besides, the man Gbagi has never ditched the party or contemplated it, despite the seeming challenges. He has remained in PDP even when some left to other parties and returned later.

Just before the last election, a former governor of the state decamped to an opposition party. As for Olorogun Gbagi, he has remained a card-carrying member of the party from inception until date.

The man Gbagi has intimidating credentials. A criminologist and lawyer, he is evidently man to beat if one takes qualification as a yardstick to occupy the number one seat in Delta State come 2023.

Furthermore, the relationship of the notable and respected son of Urhobo with leaders and people from the other two senatorial districts of the state is the best. Gbagi bonds with both young and old. He is one man who does not discriminate no matter what.

More importantly, Olorogun Gbagi is a great entrepreneur, one of the renowned industrialists in the county. He has businesses in both home and abroad, owns five -star hotels in major cities of Nigeria and in some countries across the world.

His fleets of shopping plaza are located in every nook and cranny of Delta State. These plazas provide means of livelihood to numerous Deltans and Nigerians at large. His numerous companies across the world employed both black and white men, including women. Records have it that the man Gbagi pays over N28m and above to thousands of his workers in Nigeria and transversely the world as monthly salaries.

This business mogul served as Minister of State (Education) during President Ebele Goodluck Jonathan regime. As a minister, Olorogun Gbagi established over 13 tertiary institutions in the country Apart from that, he also established different Federal secondary schools across the country.

As a minister, the man Gbagi was meticulous, accountable and exhibited the culture of openness coupled integrity in all his dealings. Hence, since he left as a minister, there has not been any consideration or attempt by EFCC to invite him for questioning talk less of prosecuting him as former Minister for Education.

This is despite the fact that some of the people he served with as Ministers have been invited severally while some others are cooling off in different prisons across the country. This makes many to say that though the man Gbagi is Nigerian by colour, but not in attitude and behaviour.

Olorogun Gbagi is a distributor of wealth. Many youths in various tertiary institutions are enjoying the Gbagi Foundation scholarship. Many elderly men and women in Delta State are on the industrialist’s payroll. He is a generous man to the core. Just very recently, the criminologist established an endowment fund of N6m for students in E. K. Clark’s University, Kiagbodo to cater for the indigent students in Delta and all the states in the country.

What other qualities do we need in a man who should take over from our performing governor, the popular Ekweme of Africa and “Road Master” of Delta State? I am convinced that Deltans need a man in the calibre of Olorogun Gbagi to take over from Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa come 2023.

Governor Okowa has prepared the state for industrialization by constructing the roads and Gbagi is very much ready and sets to industrialize the state come 2023.

He has business acumen and knows what to do to attract industries to the state. As an accomplished business guru, with a tip of his fingers, he will signal industrialists to come and establish industries in the state. Apart from establishing and attracting new industries, he is also ready to revitalize ailing industries that have the potentials to be viable once again.

Delta State and Deltans need this man to pilot the affairs of the state come May 29, 2023.

Dr Possible Ogheneseruo writes from Asaba, Delta State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: