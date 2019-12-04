Why Customs promotion, wage backlog may stir major discontent

By Eguono Odjegba

IF the grapevine complaints in the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, are anything to go by, there are indications that the jubilation that greeted the promotion of 2,508 personnel of the Service last week may soon peter out.

The promotion which was approved by the Nigeria Customs Board, NCB, and backdated to January 2018, was believed to have created the expectation of a financial rain for the affected officers and men, in keeping with the principle of fair deal, which guarantees the beneficiaries a 12-month wage backlog.

This is in addition to other constitutional emoluments such as allowances and bonuses in line with the civil service rules applicable to the Service.

But the contrary seems to be playing out as Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that the Customs board and management may not implement the financial rewards in full.

Inside sources hinted that this development has already started generating another round of discontent in the system, just like the delayed promotion exercise, which stretched for three years, 2017-2019. It will be recalled that the staggered and delayed promotion created some apprehensions amongst the ranks of the Service while it lasted.

According to a top source, so far, there is no indication that the board discussed issues of wage backlog and no one is sure whether in the absence of that, the management is willing to go into such a talk.

The source stated: “You know the austere nature of the present Comptroller General, CG, such that if it is not something he is immediately passionate about or believes in, we may be in for a major crisis.

“Number two, we are having rubber stamp management chiefs who are afraid of the CG and would rather avoid him unless he chooses to talk about the matter himself and ask for their advice. You know that the promotion has just been announced, it is also too early to speculate that the wage and allowances due from 2018 would not be paid.”

Industry observers are, however, upbeat that those promoted have constitutional protection to demand for their accrued wages, arguing that it is a right and not a favour.

Commenting, Barrister Abel Iwarah, a Lagos based maritime rights advocate and practicing lawyer said, “It is all about the law and the rule of law. No one can eat his cake and still have it. I believe that issues of promotion and demotion, issues of staff hiring and dismissal are clearly defined in the statute books of rules of engagement, and in this case in the civil service rules and regulations. So fundamentally, I believe that a violation of these provisions can be challenged and remedied.”

