When 10-year-old Kanyechukwu had solo exhibition

BY OSA MBONU-AMADI

Amongst the most memorable art exhibitions in 2019 was 10-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke’s solo exhibition, “Impossibility is a Myth” held at Terra Kulture. The special child living with autism made history with his exhibition of 44 works done over a period of five years.

According to the art critic, Dr. Sunday Nwosu, “Kanyeyachukwu is nothing short of remarkable. Diagnosed at age four with autism, he started painting at age five and was awarded the prestigious “flame of peace” by the Arch Duke and Arch Duchess of Austria at age 8. Now he has a solo exhibition.

“For me, it has been a very good year for this child prodigy, hosting two exhibitions this year in Abuja and Lagos, as well as having his works grace the venues of several exhibitions home and abroad.

“Just when it seemed things couldn’t get any more exciting, like a sign of authenticity, he emerged after a careful selection process as Indommie Hero of the year 2019 in the special category.

“Kanyeyachukwu is a special child who has continued to use bright and sometimes deep colors in his art to communicate with the world as he sees it and ultimately expresses himself.

The exhibition was held under the chairmanship of Ernest and Nnenna Azudialo. Notable collectors present were Chief Mrs. Mabel Obi; Chief Alexander Okafor, CEO Chicason Group; Former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji and his wife; The Ambassador of Pakistan to Nigeria, Rt Gen Kingravi and his wife; Mrs. Maryam Peters, wife of the CEO of AETEO Group; Representatives of Dufil Foods, makers of the popular Indomie noodles of which Kanyeyachukwu is their ambassador; representatives of the Pakistan community in Lagos and other dignitaries.

Vanguard