The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will not be distracted by forces intent on slowing down the pace of development in the state.

He said this while addressing journalists after the weekly State Executive Council meeting at Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

The governor said the State Executive Council reviewed the recent political situation in the state and decided not to relent in delivering good governance to Edo people, noting, “It is interesting that at a time we are receiving all the awards which are acknowledgments of what we have achieved, there are forces from within who are fighting the progress we have made; saying they don’t want it to continue.

“It is quite ironic that the week we were receiving awards in the areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Entrepreneurship, is when we are being invaded from outside by some strange elements.”

Obaseki said, “Their intention is to slow us down and distract us, but with God on our side and the people for us, they will not succeed.”

He noted that the award given to him by Nigerian Tribune is a validation of the reforms in the education sector, noting, “We have accomplished quite a lot in the area of rethinking education in Nigeria, starting with the foundation which is basic education. It is not about giving certificate but giving knowledge to people.”

In his remarks, Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu said the governor has continued to receive numerous awards especially in the areas of education, job creation, infrastructural development and technology.

“At the beginning of this administration, the governor said he will not receive awards. We have a lot of awards coming in and that of Nigerian Tribune was to acknowledge the governor’s strides in human capacity development,” he added.

