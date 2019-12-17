Kindly Share This Story:

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Tuesday a majority in parliament wanted to resist calls to break up the United Kingdom.

Johnson was making a reference to Scottish nationalist lawmakers, who are demanding a new independence referendum.

He said: “Most honorable members in this House believe we should resist the calls of those, who would break up the United Kingdom.

“And as the parliament of the United Kingdom, we should politely and respectfully defend that partnership and that union,” Johnson told parliament following his election win last week.

Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 on Tuesday to reach a new trade deal with the European Union, betting that the prospect of another Brexit cliff-edge would force Brussels to move more quickly than usual to seal an accord.

Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020 – his boldest move since winning a large majority in last Thursday’s election, and one that spooked financial markets.

“Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation (transition) period and the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill will legally prohibit government agreeing to any extension,” a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Asked if the government would legislate to rule out any extension of the transition beyond 2020, one of Johnson’s most senior ministers, Michael Gove, said: “Exactly, absolutely. (REUTERS)

Vanguard

