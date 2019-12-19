We are proud of your efforts, Minister applauds KAM Holding boss

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite , has applauded the strategies adopted by the KAM Holding towards technological advancement in the process of Iron and Steel production.

He noted that his recent visit was an eye-opener for him since he assumed office as the Honourable Minister stressing that, “No stone would be left unturned towards ensuring that the Iron and Steel sector receive the necessary attention.

He stated this on Thursday when he received the Group Managing Director/CEO of KAM Holding, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, who paid him a Thank You visit in his office on Thursday.

The minister maintained that, “Kudo! we are proud of you and please keep it up. We shall continue to support and identify with you as a stakeholder in the sector.”

In his remark, the KAM Holding boss disclosed that, “We are here to thank you for visiting our facilities recently and also to restate our loyalty as a baby of the ministry. Our concern is to promote nation-building process by creating jobs among others.”

He also commended the minister for his efforts and wished him success in his national assignment.

