VIVA Cinemas expand frontiers

By Juliet Ebirim

Operating in five major Nigerian cities and situated within world-class shopping malls at each location, Ilorin, Ibadan, Ota, Enugu and Lagos – VIVA Cinemas understands the thrill and excitement that a vibrant blend of retail, leisure & entertainment provides.

Having a total of twenty screens and a 3,000 seating capacity across its five locations. VIVA currently holds between 17-25% market share of screens occupancy across Nigeria. And with great expansion plans over the next few years to several cities in Nigeria and across West Africa, it’s betting on itself to achieve even greater success.

VIVA offers an amazing mix of experiences designed to treat viewers to great moments, as movie goers can indulge in an immersive cinema experience choosing from a wide variety of Nollywood, Hollywood and Bollywood blockbuster titles.

VIVA CEO Heri Ntimizi says “Theatre-goers are becoming more discerning and well-educated now when it comes to fundamental questions of brightness and resolution on the screen. Asides the movie experience within our screens, our teams across our cinemas are committed to creating thrilling entertainment and leisure destinations that teleport visitors from their everyday lives into an extraordinary world of magic.”

VANGUARD