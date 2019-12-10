Vice principal, others arrested for exam malpractice

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has arrested three persons including a Vice Principal for allegedly collecting money from students participating in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) examination at Government Day Secondary School, Ote in Eiye-Nkorin Area of Kwara State.

The suspects are, Issa Abdulrahman, Vice Principal of the school, Usman Lanre Kayode, a teacher and Saka Isiaka, a supervisor at the examination Centre.

The Commission had received intelligence that the school’s management and supervisors were extorting monies from students writing NECO in order to assist them with the examination.

ALSO READ: 138 Correctional Centre inmates sit for NECO in Enugu

It was gathered that the Principal of the school usually separate students who could not contribute money by putting them in another classroom to write their papers.

An iPad containing answers to all the questions was recovered from the suspects.

Investigation into the scam continues.

Vanguard Nigeria News.