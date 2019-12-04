Verve expands services to Dubai for seamless payment

By Juliet Umeh

Payments technology and card business in Africa, Verve, has extended their services to United Arab Emirates, UAE.

According to the company, its Verve Global cardholders can now use their cards on Discover Global Network to transact in more than 185 countries and territories, including Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Interswitch Group Managing Director, Mitchell Elegbe, said that the decision to bring Verve Global to Dubai was a strategic one

He said: “Dubai is an important destination of choice for business and leisure as well as being a popular destination for Nigerians. The transaction in Dubai comes following the successful launch of Verve Global in New York in August this year, and marks Verve International’s first entrance into the UAE region.

“As we approach the Dubai Expo 2020, we believe this is the right time to expand into a region with a rapidly evolving payments market. The launch in Dubai will provide an efficient way for new and existing Verve Global cardholders to transact whenever they visit the region.”

Also, Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ogbalu III, said: “We are very delighted that a domestic card scheme of African origin can be used to make payments across the world. We express our gratitude to all our partners, particularly Zenith Bank and First City Monument Bank, who have joined us today. One of the biggest assets of Verve International is our partners (both those who are here in Dubai and all others). Thank you for joining us on this epic journey to plant our footprints all over the world. We are very confident that you will remain with us as we continue to take bold steps,” he said.

Vanguard