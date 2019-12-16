Vanguard shines again at 2019 NMMA Awards

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In an unprecedented feat, five out of nine Vanguard reporters nominated for awards were among outstanding journalists honoured for emerging winners from various categories at the 2019 prestigious Nigeria Media Merit Award, NMMA,.on Sunday, held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Vanguard emerged winners in the five categories from 34 nominations out of 671 entries, at the 27th NMM awards’ night of Africa’s foremost media excellence trust.

The event attended by media experts led by Chief Segun Osoba, Mr Biodun Shobanjo, saw Vanguard Features’ Editor, Mike Ebonugwo winning the Gani Fawehinmi Prize Award for the Human Right s Reporter of the Year, 2019 with story entry,”Justice on a slow lane.*

Olasunkanmi Akoni, Assistant News Editor emerged the winner of Nigerite Prize Award for Real Estate/Construction Reporter of the Year with story entry, “Inside new Oshodi.”

Emmanuel Ujah won the Peter Odili Prize Award for the Power Reporter of the Year with story entry, “Electricity: The high cost of living in darkness.”

Princewill Ekwujuru won the Keystone Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Reporter of the Year, with story entry, “Divergent Views in the debate over the relevance of CSR.”

While, Ibrahim Shekarau Prize for Education Reporter of the Year went to Ebele Dorothy, with story entry, “Deepening rot in the education sector triggers the alarm.”

Other Vanguard reporters nominated for awards include Babajide Komolafe for UBA Prize Money Market Reporter of the Year with story entry, “Foreign investors rattle forex market,” won by Chukwunyem Chiedu of New Telegraph, Chioma Obinna for 9Mobile Prize for most innovative reporter of the Year, won by Sins Fadare of The Nation, Peter Egwuatu for Access Bank Prize for Capital Market Reporter of the Year, with story entry, “Political uncertainties dominate outlook for stock market in H2’18, won by Salako Adeola of The Nation.

While, Rosemary Onuha nominated for IGI Prize for Insurance Reporter of the Year, with story entry “2019 election fever: Insurer’s loss confidence on govt business in H2′ 18,” won by Chijioke Jideofor of the New Telegraph.

The Nation’s Group Political Editor, Oladesu Emmanuel, won the Lateef Jakande Prize for Political Reporter of the Year.

Njideka Agbo of The Guardian Newspaper won Editor of the Year.

In all, Telegraph Newspapers won 10, The Nation won eight awards, Punch was declared a winner in the seven categories, Guardian, three and the Sun, one.

Other winners in the electronic media are: Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV, Program Presenter of the Year, Mike Okwoche of TVC won the TV Caster of the Year, while Channels Television won the TV Station of the Year, defeating TVC.