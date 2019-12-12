US House panel to approve Trump’s impeachment charges

A United States House of Representatives panel is expected to approve impeachment charges against President Donald Trump later in a marathon session of rancorous debate.

The judiciary committee is debating two articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A full vote by the Democratic-run House next week will likely make him the third US president ever impeached.

But the Senate, controlled by Mr. Trump’s fellow Republicans, is not expected to remove him from office.

“No crime!” the US president said on Twitter early on Thursday.

Mr. Trump is accused of trying to force Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation into his political rival Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender for the White House next year; and obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House investigation.

The Democrats who run the committee have agreed on the language of the nine pages detailing the charges, saying that Mr. Trump “betrayed the nation” by acting “corruptly”.

Vanguard