Breaking News
Translate

US House panel to approve Trump’s impeachment charges

On 10:02 pmIn Newsby

Trump, Impeachment, Democrats

A United States House of Representatives panel is expected to approve impeachment charges against President Donald Trump later in a marathon session of rancorous debate.

The judiciary committee is debating two articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A full vote by the Democratic-run House next week will likely make him the third US president ever impeached.

But the Senate, controlled by Mr. Trump’s fellow Republicans, is not expected to remove him from office.

READ ALSO: U.S. lawmakers begin debating impeachment articles against Trump

“No crime!” the US president said on Twitter early on Thursday.

Mr. Trump is accused of trying to force Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation into his political rival Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender for the White House next year; and obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House investigation.

The Democrats who run the committee have agreed on the language of the nine pages detailing the charges, saying that Mr. Trump “betrayed the nation” by acting “corruptly”.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!