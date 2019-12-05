(UPDATED) Igando multiple pipeline explosion: 6 feared dead, including children, 2 arrested

Fire service still battling to put out as fire destroys plank link bridge

Fire suspected to be as a result of the vandalised pipeline has led to multiple explosion around Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu -Igando Road, leaving six persons dead including children.

Two suspects connected to the punishable act under the law have also been arrested.

The fire started around 7.45 am, with thick smoke still billowing into the skies.

A body recovered so far by LASEMA

The remains of one of the victims, an adult male, was said to have gone for holy cleansing in one of the canals at Iyana Odo, Isheri Olofin area of Alimosho when he was burnt to death in the explosion.

The pastor, performing the cleansing exercise, was however lucky as he survived with a slight degree of burnt.

He has been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

Rescue team on the way to other points of an explosion as there are many points of an explosion in the area. The fire is spreading through the burst pipelines.

Vanguard