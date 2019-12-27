Breaking News
Udeogaranya commends Buhari over Dasuki, Sowore

Sambo Dasuki (L) and Omoyele Sowore

Former Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, and  currently, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has  commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the release of Dambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowere.

In the same vein, he  urged President Buhari to equally release El Zak-Zaky and pardon Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his 2020 New Year speech to Nigerians and the world.

According to him, “I encourage Mr. President to usher in Nigerians into this symbolic 2020 year with a renewed spirit of freedom, love and compassion that will encourage all Nigerians to do their best for their country.

“The year 2020 should be our fresh start, a year where we all shall tender apologies and as well be willing to accept same for the sake of our young ones; in leaving a better nation for them.”

Vanguard

