Two die in Ogun auto crash

The Ogun State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Friday that two persons died and four others injured in an auto crash at the Nasfat Area of Atan-Idiroko Road.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Clement Oladele, disclosed this to journalists in Ota.

He said the accident which involved a Toyota Camry car and a motorcycle happened at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to him, a Toyota Camry car with registration number, SMK 36 CP, lost control due to over speeding and rammed into a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle.

The FRSC commander said: “Seven persons were involved in the accident in which two died while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Mortuary, General Hospital, Idiroko, while the survivors are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.”

He advised motorists to be patient, shun speeding and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

