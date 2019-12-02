The Taraba State House of Assembly on Monday elected Joseph Kunini and Alhaji Hamman-Adama Abdulahi as the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly respectively.

The duo’s election followed the resignation of the former speaker of the House, Peter Abel Diah and his deputy, Alhaji Muhammad Gwampo.

The Assembly convened on Monday morning and picked the former deputy speaker as speaker pro- tempore to supervise the election.

Kunini was nominated by Bonzana Kizito (PDP- Zing) constituency, and he was seconded by Ahmed Jedua of the Gembu constituency.

16 out of the 24 members of the House were present at the sitting.

In his remarks, Kunini pledged to be just and equitable in carrying out his functions as speaker of the Assembly.

He said: “This is a house of justice and equity. Taraba should be greater than any individual and we must work hard to take the state to greater heights. I will work to champion this.”

The new speaker promised that the House would work as a team and partner with the executive to ensure a greater development for the state.

“I will run an open door parliament where even the minority will have a say.

“Thank you for this trust. I assure you that it will be used as a medium to serve God and humanity. Thank you for this privilege,” he added. (NAN)

