Trump’s impeachment driven by partisan rage’ – McConnell

United States President, Donald Trump’s impeachment is the “most rushed, least thorough and most unfair” in history, the Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, said on Thursday.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives had let its “partisan rage” create a “toxic precedent that will echo into the future,” he added.

But Democrat Chuck Schumer said Mr. McConnell had offered no defence of the president’s actions.

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach Mr. Trump on two charges.

The charges – that the president abused his power and obstructed Congress – centre on whether or not he improperly sought help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election in 2020.

Mr. Trump now faces a trial in the Senate – but the Senate is controlled by the Republicans, so it is highly unlikely he will be removed from power.

Nearly all Democrats in the House of Representatives voted for the charges and every Republican against.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump said the votes in the House had been motivated by “envy and hatred and rage.”

In his speech, Mr. McConnell warned that the 12-week investigation could damage the institutions of US democracy and said the House had failed to prove that Mr. Trump had broken any law. (BBC)

