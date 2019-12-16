Truck crushes six to death in Ogun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

No fewer than six persons, including four adults and two children, were on Sunday crushed to death, by truck at Ijebu-Imushin, in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident, according to the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Road and Enforcement Compliance Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, was caused by wrongful overtaking by a tricycle rider.

He said all the passengers of the ill-fated tricycle lost their lives while their remains have been deposited at a private morgue in the town.

Angry mob were reported to have set the truck ablaze while its driver was taken to Itamogiri Police Station for investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.