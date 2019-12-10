Troops arrest five for alleged murder, armed robbery in Edo

The troops of 4 Brigade, Exercise Crocodile Smile IV, on Monday arrested five persons for alleged murder and armed robbery in Edo State.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Benin, Maj. Ojo Adenegan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Adenegan said two of the suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of some National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) personnel, while three were arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery.

He also said the suspects were arrested at two separate operations by the troops.

According to him, the two murder suspects were arrested at a joint operation by troops and NDLEA personnel.

He said the murder suspects were arrested in connection with the killings of four NDLEA personnel in Uzebba, Owan West local government area of Edo State.

He said: “The NDLEA, Ondo State Command in the early hours of Monday, 9 December 2019 conducted a raid operation at Uzebba Community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The operation was targeted at suspects who allegedly attacked NDLEA Checkpoint between Ifon and Uzebba on 17 February this year.

“Four personnel of NDLEA were killed and their operational vehicle was set ablaze in the unfortunate incident.

“During the raid operation in Uzebba Town, one of the suspects was arrested while the second suspect escaped but his wife was picked up.” (NAN)

