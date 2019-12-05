TRCN registration: Teachers rush to beat deadline in Lagos

By Adesina Wahab

Thousands of teachers on Thursday besieged the Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos to sit for the qualifying/certification examination organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN.

The rush is not unconnected with the need to beat the December 31, 2019 deadline given by the Federal Government that unqualified teachers would no longer be allowed to teach in the nation’s schools.

The teachers were drawn from both public and private primary and secondary schools going by findings by our correspondent.

The exercise, was, however, marred by some lapses.

According to some of the candidates who spoke to our correspondent, it took them more than four hours to be screened, accredited and then allowed to go and sit for the examinations.

The candidates were first made to go for screening and accreditation at a hall about 200 meters from the venue of the examinations.

Inside the hall, there were about 200 desktop computers for the candidates to sit for the Computer Based Test format exams.

As at 4.50pm, there were about 2,000 candidates yet to be attended to and they feared they could miss the exams as other candidates had been listed for Friday and Saturday.

An official of the TRCN, who craved anonymity, blamed the candidates for the slow process.

She said the candidates were unruly and in much haste.

The exercise will last till Saturday and it is the last for this year.

Recall that the TRCN had conducted a similar exercise last month.

Out of the about two million teachers in private and public primary and secondary schools, only about 400,000 have been certificated by the TRCN.

However, out of the 36 states of the federation, only six states have had data collated about qualified and unqualified teachers.

The Chief Executive Officer of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, said enforcement of the order on non-qualified teachers being barred from teaching would start with the six states first.

The states are Bauchi, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Cross River and Ogun.

Vanuard Nigeria News