Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Thugs attack Edo deputy gov’s family house, five arrested

On 9:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo, thugs
Philip Shuaibu

Thugs on Saturday attacked the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu’s family house in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that a patrol team from the Edo State Police Command responded to a distress call from members of the family and swung into action.

A source said: “One of the thugs scaled the fence and was caught inside the family house of the Deputy Governor.”

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole’s rejection of Obaseki’s gift deepens feud

The Police eventually arrested five of the thugs, who disclosed that other members of their gang had escaped and are on the run.

Some of the items retrieved from the attackers include a locally-made gun, cutlass, battle axe, gunpowder, among others.

The police said the suspected thugs have been transferred to the Area Command for onward movement to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin, while efforts are being intensified to arrest others who are on the run.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!