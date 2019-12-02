Third term: Nwosu commends Buhari

Mr Uche Nwosu, former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rejecting the call for a third term in office.

Nwosu, who said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, said the president’s declaration demonstrated his commitment to rule of law, adding he also displayed statesmanship and patriotism.

It would be recalled that few days ago, the president had, during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that he would adhere strictly to the Nigerian Constitution by not attempting third term agenda.

Nwosu said that those who were calling that the constitution should be amended to allow the president to go for third term were distracting the president.

He called on them to allow the president to concentrate on delivering good governance for Nigerians.

“l commend President Muhammadu Buhari for rejecting third term base on his statesmanship and patriotism and also asking those agitating for it to allow him to finish the good work that he has started,” he said.

The APC has warned that it would expel any of its members projecting the call for a third term in whatever form. (NAN)

VANGUARD