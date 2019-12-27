Kindly Share This Story:

Arnold Nobe better known as Aj200 is a self-taught graphic designer, musician, rapper and stylist born on 08/01/1996 in San Francisco, California.

He was born and raised in San Francisco, California. He is a graduate of San Francisco Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology where he studied barbing and sanitizing.

In 2013, Arnold Nobe was introduced to graphic designing and YouTube became his daily resource and class room. He was inspired to learn and create art through watching free tutorials on YouTube.

In September 2015, He collaborated with Nef The Pharaoh a rapper from Vallejo, CA with a cartoon cover and was introduced to a bigger audience.

Early 2016, through His graphics designs and art, AJ was introduced to Bay Area artists like Waka Flocka, Rayven Justice, Lil Pete and Kehlani.

In November 2016, his name AJ200 became known for captivating graphic designs, styles, uniqueness and eye catching covers.

In 2017, in his bid foster unity and togetherness amongst Bay Area Artists and creatives, he collaborated with DJ J12 official DJ for Derek King and introduced Bay Area Unity movement, aimed at reducing violence and politics between bay areas artists as far as working with each other and making music together. They introduced challenges on Instagram to unify Bay Area artists and to work as one in writing and free styling.

In 2018, Aj200 introduced and created a collage of Bay Area artists which went viral. He then designed and created a cover and fixed a controversial picture of a young African-American child who was publicly humiliated modeling a shirt saying “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” for H & M. AJ200 stepped up and changed the narrative by replacing the original graphic with another saying “YOUNG KING” which had went viral on Instagram. Aj200 helped boycott H&M by turning a negative picture into a positive cover.

In 2019, now a known graphic designer in the Bay Area and having worked for big labels such as Interscope records and Empire Records, Aj200 decided to explore his musical talent. He put out his ever first single in 2019 called “HUNNID BANDZ” which got him some critical acclaim and motivated him into making more music.

In late 2019, he put out “FaceTime” with the help of fellow Bay Area artists Derek King and Capolow.

To close out 2019 Aj200 just released a solo project titled“I KNOW”. He is looking to to do a lot of collaborations in 2020 around NIGERIA and west Africa.

Vanguard

