The Entertainment Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

If you are conversant with the entertainment industry in Nigeria and live in Lagos, then you must know about the man called Toks or Duttie.

Tochukwu Young Umezulike aka Toks Asher Young is a Nigerian celebrity talent manager, writer, model, and brand ambassador.

Toks was mentored by Kenny Keke Ogungbe and Dayo D1 Adeneye, founders of Prime Time Africa and Kennis Music. But he made his bones under the tutelage of Ayo Rotimi and Obi Asika at Storm Records while managing the careers of General Pype & Naeto C. Full of self-confidence and sporting his notable grey beard, you can’t miss spotting Toks in a crowd.

Born in Adazi in the Eastern part of Nigeria, He grew up in Enugu but moved to Lagos in 2000. Toks has always loved music but never envisaged building a career in talent management or music business.

He made his first incursion into talent management in 2007/2008 managing Amsterdam based dancehall reggae artiste JUJU.

In January 2009 he met and began managing award-winning dancehall sensation General Pype.

Toks co-founded Podium Worldwide Ent. aka Podium Vybez and formally signed General Pype to a management and label deal. Podium Vybez partnered with Storm 360/Storm Records headed by Obi Asika to co-executive produce the monster dancehall anthem “CHAMPION” and “CHAMPION REMIX” which won the CHANNEL O MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS 2010 for Most Gifted Ragga Dancehall Video. STORM RECORDS now defunct was an indigenous music label that spawned artistes like Naeto C, Sasha P, Ikechukwu, L.O.S, Yung6ix.

In June 2014 after the launch of the CLOUD NINE musical event series, 9 Mobile a telecom company previously known as ETISALAT contracted Toks as a talent manager and liaison for the Port Harcourt and Abuja, Nigeria series of the event.

Cloud Nine was a musical event aimed at showcasing two musical artistes of different generations, to perform together on the same stage. Patoranking and Bright Chimezie performed at the PH series of the event, while Mike Okri and Niyola performed at the Abuja series held at Harrow Park.

In 2017 he became a resident judge on the first edition of THE GROUNDED TALENT SEARCH won by an indigenous hip hop artist, BShine based in Enugu, Enugu State, Nigeria.

In February 2017 Toks became the brand ambassador for Bison Play’s Lagos City inspired game app, MR OKADA. Later the same year he dabbled into modeling and did his first shoot with Emmanuel Oyeleke for Zini Couture an emerging couture brand based in Lagos.

He is also the host of VOTS INSPIRES WITH TOKS on Voice Of The Street TV.

His articles and written works aimed at mentoring and educating artists have also been published in several newspapers and blogs.

He won NIGERIA HYPE AWARDS 2018 Artiste Manager Of The Year and has also been nominated for several awards including, SCREAM AWARDS Talent Manager Of The Year 2016, NIGERIA GOODWILL AMBASSADOR AWARDS 2016, CAMPUS CHOICE AWARDS Entertainment Personality Of The Year 2017 and THE INTELLECTUAL AWARDS Best Publicist 2019.

He currently manages multiple awards winning hip hop artist and Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor, NAETO CHIKWE aka NAETO C, Award-winning Afrotrap Star YUNG6IX, urban contemporary act Dr. KOLLYDEE, and GRINDHA.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: