Testimonies galore at the 21st Holy Ghost Congress

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

THE week-long 21st annual Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, with a theme; ‘The Great Turnaround’ ended yesterday with a thanksgiving service and some more outstanding testimonies of miracles and deliverances.

According to the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s promises that this year’s Holy Ghost Congress would the best ever as everyone would experience, there were hundreds of persons in a long queue to give their testimonies, some of whom could not be accommodated due to time constraints.

“If we ever needed a turnaround, there is no better time than now to experience it. We are all witnesses to all that have been happening now in Nigeria and the rest of the world. So, when the Lord assures of the great turnaround, He must have us in mind.

“In situations like ours, His people had always experienced great turnarounds all through the generations. He had done it before and He will do it again because according to Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” He is the unchangeable changer,” Adeboye had earlier promised.

Some of the outstanding testimonies of various deliverances and healings included that of Bob-Manuel Charles who was escaped death in a ghastly motor accident.

According to him: “I glorify the name of the Lord for His love and compassion on my life. I embarked on a journey to the North and immediately the bus started, I prayed and asked God to preserve my life and that of all the passengers.

“Several hours in the journey, the glass of the window where I sat removed and shattered, all the passengers were surprised but we continued the journey. Few minutes to our destination, we had a very serious accident as the vehicle summersaulted and all the passengers were on top of me. Eventually, I was able to escape through the driver seat.

“I had a serious bone dislocation in my right hand and for two months I could not raise my hand. To God be all the glory as I got to the camp on Monday on the first day of the Congress, I had been healed of all wounds and I could raise my hand. Praise the Lord!”

*Adenekan Okiola delivered from the spirit of wandering

“I thank God for the great turnaround and deliverance from the power of darkness. I was the type that would just leave home and wander aimlessly on the streets doing all sorts of evil things for days and weeks and anytime I felt like going home, I will make sure its very late in the night and I would jump the fence and enter the house.

“August this year, during the annual convention, my mum younger sister invited me for the programme and during one of Daddy’s messages, I was deeply touched and immediately I went out for the altar call and since then, God has delivered me from the spirit of wandering.

*Triplet breaks 10-year bareness after eating Daddy’s left over food

Assistant Pastor & Deaconess Odunayo Arogundade said: “We got married 10 years ago and since then we have been trusting God for the fruit of the womb. We attended series of Shiloh Hour and other programmes. Last year, I heard that Daddy Adeboye was coming to Redeemer’s University and that he would sleep over since its was his first time.

“I requested from one of our pastor wife, if I can join those that will serve Daddy and she agreed. After Daddy and Mummy finished eating, Pastor Leke came out with the plates and I asked him which of the plates did Daddy use and he said all the plates carry anointing. Immediately I took a plate and put the food remnants.

“I did this because Daddy have told us about a woman who conceived after eating Daddy GO’s left-over food. Later Pastor Leke came with another set of plates and he said ‘this one is in direct contact with Daddy GO. I took it and poured it into another plate.

“I went home. My husband and I ate and we prayed that the God of Adeboye Who remembered the other woman should also remember us.

“In 2018 we went for medical treatment and God silenced our mockers, with Miracle, Glory and Testimony Arogundade.

*Broken marriage restored–Mrs. Becky Kenibe

“My marriage has been under a series of attacks for some years to the extent that I personally told my husband that I am tired of the wedding and wanted divorce.

During 2018 Holy Ghost Congress, Daddy said we should ask God for something and I prayed that God should please heal, restore my home and bring my husband back.

“To the glory of Almighty God, my husband is back and our matrimonial home restored.”

*Baby girl delivered after four miscarriage—Mr & Mrs Funke Borode. (Ondo Province 4)

“We got married in 2012 and between that year and 2019, we had four miscarriages. There were series of scary and frightening reports from doctors. They even termed my case then as ‘grave disease.’

“I bless the name of the Lord that contrary to the reports of doctors and to their amazement, I conceived the fifth pregnancy, carried it beyond seventh month and today we are blessed with Baby Oluwasindabira Borode.

*Deaconess Dorcas Ernest Ekpe also testified of her

blocked fallopian tubes produced a set of twins.

Her testimony: “I got married in 2010 when I was in my 40s and waited on God for seven years for the fruit of the womb. While waiting, my husband and I went for check-up at the hospital and we were told I had fibroid and my two fallopian tubes were blocked and my husband had low sperm count. The doctor told us we would not be able to produce a child.

“After removing the fibroid and treating ourselves, it was still the same report. We wrote to Pastor Enoch Adeboye and he replied that we would soon testify; so we continued waiting on the Lord.

“Whenever I attended any of the services in Redemption Camp and heard non-RCCG members testify of how they stood in the gap for someone and a miracle happened, I would tell God I appreciated all those testimonies but I am still a daughter of the Kingdom; what is happening?

My husband and I attended a Day Out with the God of Daddy G.O. in April 2017 and a Word of prophecy came which we held unto. God intervened through a medical procedure in April 2017 which resulted in a pregnancy. God blessed us with a set of twins; Judah and Joshua on December 6, 2017. My husband also got a job in May 2019. Hallelujah.”

*For Sister Hope Onyenne it was anointed handkerchief that did the miracle as she said: “Some months ago, I received a call from my younger sister that my immediate elder sister had been taken to the hospital because she was in labour. She had been in labour for some time.

“My Pastor’s wife called me to ask if I was not going to attend the Holy Ghost Service so I told her that my mind was not settled because of my sister’s condition. She said if that was the case, I should go to the altar at the Redemption Camp and talk to God. I did so, asking God to help her deliver safely.

“As I was saying that, I quickly remembered the anointed handkerchiefs and called my sister to ask if she had any of them with her but she didn’t. Suddenly, I remembered she sent a picture of her pregnancy to me on phone. I rubbed the handkerchief on her picture and prayed that she would not deliver through operation. I went to bed after the prayer. Not long after that, her husband called me that she had safely delivered a baby boy,” she stated.

God turns fibroid to a fine baby boy, so claimed Assistant Pastor Adebiyi Omoalagbadaina.

“By the grace of God, we have three daughters and due to that, I was nicknamed ‘Baba Abigail’. After three girls, I told my wife we should stop child bearing because making it in life is not about gender. One day, my wife had stomach upset so we went to the hospital where the doctor said three fibroids were growing inside her womb.

“I tore the medical report and headed for the Redemption Camp and prayed to God to speak joy to my life because I went in sorrow. The Lord spoke through Pastor Enoch Adeboye and he said, ‘God said there is someone in the congregation, before you leave, the Lord will turn your sorrow to joy’ and I claimed it.

“I went back home and laid my hands on my wife’s stomach and said ‘you fibroid, I turn you into a fine boy.’ To the glory of God, the Lord turned the fibroid into a baby boy and we now have three girls and a boy.”

The Lord ended 16 years of asthma in the life of Brother Edwin James who testified: “I suffered from asthma attack for 16 years. In 2006, my Pastor encouraged me to go to the Redemption Camp and I came with all the drugs I was using to control the asthma. During the programme, Pastor Enoch Adeboye said whosoever wanted to receive his/her miracle should get ready to dance.

“As I was dancing, I felt something like a sharp object fall out of my chest and I fell down. When I got up, I felt something had left me and on the second day, I refused to take the drugs I was using because I wanted to exercise faith. That marked the end of asthma in my life because from then till now, I have not experienced the symptoms of asthma again.”

Indeed, the just concluded Congress will go down in annals of the history of the programme which flagged off in 1997 as a very spectacular event as testified to by the various gospel ministers including Prophet/Evangelist S.K. Abiara and Bishop Mike Okonkwo who were unanimous in their claim that the entire atmosphere emitted the aroma of high level spirituality.

Especially the first day when Pastor Adeboye, who drew inspiration from the Bible narration of the story of Blind Bartimaeus throughout the week, when he preached on ‘The Garment of Praise’, after which declared the grounds open to high-pitched praise session as the youthful ones heartily danced to music supplied by Nathaniel Bassey and other ministers.

There were also different sessions of discussions and trainings on diverse trades such as bakery, sourcing money for business start-ups, the risk of social media to personal security, and goat farming. Others included practical guides to earning multiple incomes, exploring options for self-employment, enhancing corporate security through technology, building on the foundation for a lasting marriage.

There were also health talks which featured diets for healthy lifestyles, eye care and various youth presentations, Prayers for the different sectors of the nation’s economy just as the younger generation took advantage of the recreational Centre, Emmanuel Centre to relax and entertain themselves.

The church’s Pastors’ Seed Family (PSF), a fellowship of the wards/children of Pastors and Ministers in the RCCG to come together as a body to share areas of common interest, encourage and develop one another in all spheres.

It commenced in 2008 during the annual convention of the church and since then, holds its meetings at the International Youth Centre of the Redemption Camp during the Special Holy Ghost Service in March, Annual Convention in August and the Holy Ghost Congress in December every year. They met throughout this Congress at the Prayer Foyer of the three by three kilometer auditorium.

The coordinator of RCCG PSF International is Gbemileke Adeboye, one of the sons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye who is also the Senior Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the church.

One of the highlights of the Congress was the brief ministration of Pastor Steve Rathod on a topic tagged ‘The role of faith’ on Thursday night where he berated those he described as ‘haters’ who have been speaking ill of the man of God because he acquired a jet.

According to the Indian-American, who had been close to the founder of RCCG, Rev. Josiah Akindayomi and the current General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in the last 40 years, “a jet in the case of the Daddy G.O. is a necessity and a luxury” as people might want the whole world to believe.

Acknowledging the positive influence of Pastor Adeboye in his life and spiritual voyage, the American pastor disabused the mind of all that he was not induced to say what he had said, maintaining that “I had been his driver, dry cleaner, shopping guide, a provider of his food whever he came to the US. I have not even seen the jet but I rejoice with him.

“You don’t contribute to his welfare but you are condemning the acquisition of a jet. I know that this couple are great philanthropists who spent most of their income on the maintenance of others,” he stated.

Dinstiguished gospel ministers that attended the Holy Ghost Congress from different parts of the world included Bishop Joe Imakando of Zambia, Pastor Steve Rathod, Rev. James ‘Bamidele’ Sturdivant, Pastor John Watson and several others from many nations of the world including India.

From the local scene, we had the National President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, his deputy, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, presiding bishop of TREM, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, Rev. (Mrs) Mercy Ezekiel, Prophet S.K. Abiara, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Rev. Joe Olaiya, Rev. Moses Aransiola, Pastor Isa El-Buba and Rev. Charles Achonwa among several others.

Vanguard