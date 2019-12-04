TECNO’s Spark 4 series grant users enhanced AI camera features

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone brand, TECNO, said it is setting a new pace of commercialising access to high end technology and delivering the same to more young Nigerian mobile users nationwide by the launch of the 4th generation device under its Spark smartphone series.

Techno said compared to its previous versions, the new Spark smartphone comes with a lot of visible upgrades informed by consumer insight and research.

PR and Strategic Partnership Manager at TECNO Nigeria, Jesse Oguntimehin said: “The Spark 4 is evidence that TECNO has more for its users. The device comes with advanced features that would help users achieve the desired output from their mobile devices. Ranging from its dot notch screen which is currently the biggest phone display in the market within its category to its AI triple rear camera, the Spark 4 is a perfect choice.

“This device gives users an amazing mobile experience at an impressive price range – the more reason to be on the Spark 4 train.”

Bigger screen

Some of the highlights of the new Spark series include bigger screen.

It is built with an impressive bigger screen. The device comes with a 6.52-inch HD dot notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, guaranteeing users a bigger mobile screen experience.

Users of the Spark 4 would firsthand get to enjoy watching movies, playing games or just surfing the internet on the device.

Light up pictures

Another highlight is its light-up pictures. The Spark 4 spots an AI Triple Rear Camera set of 13MP+2MP+AI. With each camera with distinctive functions fusing into one, it enables users to take amazing pictures on the device.

Its 13-megapixel main camera is built with an f/1.8 aperture for HD photo capturing, the 2-megapixel depth camera provides the background bokeh effect, an AI Camera to enable users to take clear pictures in low-light situations.

The rear camera includes features such as eight scene modes, AR stickers, custom bokeh, AI HDR, AI beauty, and Panorama

The Spark 4 also comes with an 8MP front camera, which is accompanied by a pair of dual LED flashlights; enabling users capture those clear selfies even under low-light conditions.

Other features on the Spark 4 include Bluetooth 5.0 which makes connecting one device to another easier and transferring files faster; 4G LTE capacity for smooth high-speed browsing and the first on a Spark device; and an impressive 4,000mAh Battery.

In terms of storage capacity, the Spark 4 would be available for sale in a sizeable 2GB ROM+ 32GB RAM and an expandable memory capacity of up to 128GB through an SD card.

Vanguard