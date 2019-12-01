Supernatural transformation by God (3)

By Pastor Kumuyi

Sin will usher in sickness and suffering, sorrow and shame, poverty and pain, lack and loss, oppression and depression because sinners have failed to apply the knowledge of the word of God in their lives.

That is why you should understand that people go through suffering because they allowed sin to reign in their lives, which has now caused them terrible ruins.

Because you have refused to accept what God loves and denounce what He hates, He decided to let Romans 1:28 get fulfilled in your life, which says that,

“And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over…”

Nevertheless, things could still change for the better, and your prison doors would open today, if you let the power of God dictate the narrative for your life and family. This can only occur when you humble yourself before God and come to Him for answers. Because you have the problem that needs solving and He is the solution you need in solving that equation. Do not let your day of supernatural transformation pass without the proper encounter with the God of possibilities.

Also, you should understand that your problems have lingered for such a long time because you pitched your expectations on false hopes that would not bring the right result. Therefore, it is in your own best interest to know that your solution is not in the riverside nor is it in the hands of idols. Neither is it in occultism nor Satan the despicable devil.

Come to grips because your help is on high in heaven above and you are better suited with the Maker and He knows what is best for you because He is the best life insurance policy that can ever happen to you. This is because while others promise to pay after you must have died, He pays dividends ever day; and there is no salvation with Satan, except doom and gloom.

May be you are there thinking those alms giving, tithes and offerings, and the generous contributions together with your relentless commitment in the service of the Lord must have carved a niche for you and helped cleared a path for you to meet with the LORD; but the bad news is that your self righteousness and enviable fits before men, in the house of God, are like filthy rags before the LORD.

Is it not unfortunate that nowadays religion is fast becoming the opium of the people and that there are so many churches in our land, but the word of God has no landing in their midst, and the law of God, and the word of God, has been relegated to the backburner. Churches are now becoming disco halls and comedy centres. The church, which was once a beacon of light in a sin infested world and a holy ground for our feet, is quickly assuming the role of nightclubs, where adultery and fornication is rife and waiting to implode.

Honestly, majority of the people who claim to be churchgoers and or who attend Christian meetings and gatherings, take it from me, are not there to seek the face of the Lord.

Vanguard