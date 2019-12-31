Sultan to Olowo of Owo: I wish you success

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has formally congratulated the newly corronated Olowo of Owo Kingdom in Ondo State, South West Nigeria, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III.

Ogunoye was installed on 23rd August 2019 and officially coronated and given staff of office14th December 2019.

Delivering a letter and royalty package to the Olowo, done on his behalf by a Member of his Media Team, Prince Bashir Adefaka and the Sharon of Akure, Chief Joseph Adeola, on Monday, Sultan Abubakar rejoiced with the king and assured him the cooperation of his leadership to carry all Nigerian leaders of traditional institution along in the peace, unity and development project towards a better country.

Sultan’s friend and Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, had Monday afternoon received the team sent by the nation’s number one king in his palace in the Ondo State capital from where a member of Deji-in-Council, the Deji’s orderly and a royal staff bearer were attached to the team led by Prince Adefaka in the journey to Owo.

The Olowo, who was not in town as at the time of visit, put able representation on ground led by one of Olowo princes assisted by some of his chiefs, who received the team.

The custodian of Owo customs and traditions expressed profound appreciation to the Sultan monarch, who is also Leader of Muslims in Nigeria, for thinking to him the great honour of not only having to send a team to congratulate him but also adding to it a set of royalty gifts that can never be wished away in a hurry.

It will be recalled Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who is proud to be direct subject of the Olowo, during his September 9, 2019 courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office at Alagbaka Akure, had requested the Sultan to grace and identify with the fresh air that was coming in his king to be newly corronated.

The Sultan, who said he was sleeping for the first time ever in Ondo State, was in Akure on a two-day working visit as special royal guest of the Deji of Akure and chief guest speaker at the Ulefunta Annual Public Lecture 2019, held at Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) on Monday 9th September 2019, which was also attended by the governor.

Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, who is 33rd Olowo of Owo Kingdom, succeeded late Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi III, CFR, SAN, who was born on 26th June 1941, and as the eldest son of the late Olowo of Owo, Sir Olateru Olagbegi (1910–1998), succeeded his father as the Olowo of Owo in February 1999 but was given the staff of office as the Olowo of Owo on December 11, 2003 by late Olusegun Agagu, former Executive Governor of Ondo State.

Folagbade, the immediate predecessor of the new Olowo, celebrated his 15th coronation anniversary in 2014 and died on 16th April 2019 after ruling for 20 years.

