State Assembly finally approves 4 Emirates in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has finally approved the 2019 Emirate Council Bill placed before it by the state government.

The approval was not without resistance as it sharply divided the House with some members not supporting the creation of news Emirates out of the Kano Emirate, a situation that led to a closed-door meeting of the members for over three hours on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, announced the approval during a plenary held in Kano.

“The new bill has approved four additional Emirates council in the state which includes Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye” he stated.

The bill scaled through first, second and third readings before it was finally adopted by members following very hot debates.

It would be recalled that a Kano High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’Abba had last month nullified the establishment of the four Emirates created in May 2019 saying the State House of Assembly did not follow due process in creating the Emirates.

Justice Na’Abba pointed out that the Kano State House of Assembly violated section 101 of the Nigerian Constitution which gives the Assembly the power to enact its rules and guidelines of proceedings.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is expected to ascent the Bill following the decision of the Assembly for further implementation.