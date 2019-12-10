Sowore: What we told DSS – Sam Amuka

The Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Sam Amuka, has revealed that he and some other people visited the Department of State Services (DSS) to request that they release the convener of revolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore who has been under their custody.

Mr. Amuka disclosed this in Abuja during the presentation of The Big Interviews, a book by the former Managing Director of Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie.

The Vanguard publisher said he went to the DSS with Mr. Ismaila Funtua, among others he did not name.

“The purpose of our visit,” he said, “was to tell the DSS that detaining Sowore was not good for the government. It was not to negotiate anything.”

Commenting on the issue of hate speech and fake news, Mr Sam said while most people, including himself, had been victims of fake news and hate speech, he was opposed to the death penalty, adding that there were enough constitutional provisions to deal with libel.

Vanguard Nigeria News